Triathlon

VIDEO - WATCH - The finish that saw British duo disqualified from triathlon

WATCH - The finish that saw British duo disqualified from triathlon
42 views | 02:35
Eurosport

Just now

Great Britain's Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown's were disqualified from the World Triathlon Olympic qualification event in Tokyo for holding hands as they crossed the line.
See moreSee less

Triathlon


View moreMore videos of Triathlon
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos