WEC > Le Mans 24hr

VIDEO - Dragonspeed crash wrecks car

Dragonspeed crash wrecks car
41 views | 01:32
Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated Just now

Pastor Maldonado and Dragonspeed crash out of the Le Mans 24 hour race after walloping the barrier.
See moreSee less

WEC


View moreMore videos of WEC
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos