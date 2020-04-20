WEC

VIDEO - Slovakia Ring e-WTCR Live: Beat the Drivers

Slovakia Ring e-WTCR Live: Beat the Drivers
Disfruta en Eurosport de la segunda cita del calendario de e-WTCR, en el que los fans se podrán medir a los pilotos profesionales de la categoría WTCR en una plataforma de simulación. La carrera se disputará en el circuito de Slovakiaring.
