WEC VIDEO - Slovakia Ring e-WTCR Live: Beat the Drivers

2 views | 00:00

Eurosport Just now 0

0

Disfruta en Eurosport de la segunda cita del calendario de e-WTCR, en el que los fans se podrán medir a los pilotos profesionales de la categoría WTCR en una plataforma de simulación. La carrera se disputará en el circuito de Slovakiaring.