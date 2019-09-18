Wrestling

VIDEO - Cuba's Borrero Moli wins 67kg Greco-Roman wrestling medal

Cuba's Borrero Moli wins 67kg Greco-Roman wrestling medal
1 view | 03:21
Eurosport

2 hours agoUpdated 36 minutes ago

Watch action from Kazakhstan as Borrero Moli wins the 67kg Greco-Roman wrestling.
See moreSee less

Wrestling


View moreMore videos of Wrestling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos