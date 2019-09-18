VIDEO - Georgia's Tsurtusmia wins gold in the 55K Greco-Roman wrestling
See moreSee less
Wrestling
Georgia's Tsurtusmia wins gold in the 55K Greco-Roman wrestlingview • Just now
2019 World Championships preview: The basics of wrestling598 views • 13/09/2019 at 12:35
Top 5: Wrestling moves from World Championships in Budapest1,051 views • 30/10/2018 at 14:33
World Championships 2018: Wrestling's shot at redemption993 views • 23/10/2018 at 12:09
It's time to get excited... the Wrestling World Championship is back. Bring it on!160 views • 22/10/2018 at 18:44
Wrestlers book tickets for Rio 201674 views • 18/04/2016 at 23:00
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers – Real Madrid’s secret pact with Mbappe sets up world-record transfer
Euro Papers: Paul Pogba’s brother drops fresh exit hint
Jurgen Klopp: Manchester City are best team in the world
Real Madrid set to splash out on another Galactico – Euro Papers
Wiggins hits out at Froome injury conspiracy theorists
Wiggins: Brailsford single-handedly made Britain a great cycling nation