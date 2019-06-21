VIDEO - WTCR Race of Germany: Norbert Michelisz wins Race 1
See moreSee less
WTCR
WTCR Race of Germany: Norbert Michelisz wins Race 1view • Just now
Bjork wins race one at WTCR Zandvoort231 views • 18/05/2019 at 16:42
Girolami claims victory in Race of Slovakia25 views • 12/05/2019 at 16:56
Girolami: I had an amazing weekend4 views • 12/05/2019 at 19:33
WTCR Qualifying highlights: Nicky Catsburg takes pole62 views • 10/05/2019 at 23:19
Girolami claims second win in rainy Hungary8 views • 29/04/2019 at 12:46
Tarquini leads a BRC Racing Team 1-2 in Hungary, Race 314 views • 29/04/2019 at 12:43
Bjork - We weren't expecting that sort of pace, I'm so happy32 views • 07/04/2019 at 22:09
Guerrieri revels in race one victory in Marrakech44 views • 06/04/2019 at 22:06
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
WATCH - Trezeguet scores first goal of AFCON with lovely solo effort
Euro Papers: Real Madrid's secret plan to land Mbappe
Euro Papers: Neymar tells PSG he is never coming back
Euro Papers: Paul Pogba picks Juventus over Real Madrid
Tsonga and Paire play foot-tennis point DURING match
Bernal extends lead with stage victory