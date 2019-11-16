Watch: Lynk pull late stunt to strengthen Bjork challenge as Muller wins in Macau

VIDEO - WTCR news - Yvan Muller wins in Macau but Link pull late stunt to strengthen Bjork challenge
See moreSee less
WTCR
Japan : last lap and finish of the race 39 views • 27/10/2019 at 07:17
Japan : last lap and finish of the race 23 views • 27/10/2019 at 07:10
Race 1 finish58 views • 26/10/2019 at 12:46
Yvan Muller wins dramatic Race 310 views • 16/10/2019 at 16:47
WTCR Race of Germany: Norbert Michelisz wins Race 171 views • 21/06/2019 at 23:16
Bjork wins race one at WTCR Zandvoort238 views • 18/05/2019 at 16:42
Girolami claims victory in Race of Slovakia27 views • 12/05/2019 at 16:56
Girolami: I had an amazing weekend5 views • 12/05/2019 at 19:33
WTCR Qualifying highlights: Nicky Catsburg takes pole66 views • 10/05/2019 at 23:19
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Ronnie O’Sullivan: I’d rather get smashed 5-0 than risk a long match
Mark Selby takes six minutes and 13 seconds to take a shot
Messi plays up Brazil rivalry after Argentina win
‘Maybe his mind went to mush’ – Higgins on waiting for Selby
Euro Papers: Top striker set for United move - if Haaland bid fails
'I wish I would have done this 20 years ago!' - O'Sullivan loving life