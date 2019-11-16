WTCR

VIDEO - WTCR news - Yvan Muller wins in Macau but Link pull late stunt to strengthen Bjork challenge

Watch: Lynk pull late stunt to strengthen Bjork challenge as Muller wins in Macau


2 hours agoUpdated Just now

Yvan Muller converted pole into victory in Race 1 in Macau but Andy Priaulx dropped back from third in the home straight to allow team-mate Thed Bjork to pick up more points in his title challenge.



